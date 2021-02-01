After one of the warmest and wettest Januaries on record — with nearly nine inches of rain falling in Seattle — February is starting off with more of the same.

According to readings taken at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, last month was the eighth-wettest January on record. But the National Weather Service in Seattle said it is still working out some discrepancies from when airport weather records were joined with those taken downtown.

Normal rainfall in Seattle for January comes in at 5.57 inches, said weather service meteorologist Carly Kovacik.

Wondering how much rain has fallen this weekend? Take a look at some 36 hour totals! #wawx pic.twitter.com/ouevsvhnF4 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 1, 2021

The average high temperature last month was 47 degrees, above the normal of 43, she said. Overnight lows showed a more marked difference with an average through the month of 43 degrees, a significant warmup over the normal of 37 degrees.

Rain is expected most of Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday’s rain being heavier and more widespread, said Kovacik.

On Wednesday, we could dry out for a bit in the afternoon before a quick-moving weather system speeds through Wednesday night into Thursday before things clear out for a dry Friday and Saturday, she said

If we’re lucky, we could see a few sun breaks.

“The forecast has clouds lingering in the lowlands,” she said, “but I’m rooting for clear skies.”

Sorry, folks, but rain is on tap for dinner again tonight. And tomorrow.



Hope you like leftovers. — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) January 31, 2021