The animals at Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo seem to have the right idea about keeping cool this week.

Animals keep cool during #heatwave!😎 pic.twitter.com/EZjgMvYSbq — Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (@PtDefianceZoo) August 15, 2023

The zoo shared videos of animals beating the heat this week as temperatures in the Seattle area have crept past 90 degrees.

Otters enjoying fresh seafood on ice. Elephants giving themselves water showers. Polar bear cubs Astra and Laerke wrestling in their saltwater pool. Sumatran tiger Sanjiv crunching on what can only be a frozen, slushy-like delight.

Wouldn’t you opt for any one of those activities right about now?

Fresh seafood on ice for the sea otter girls! 🦦🧊🦀 #heatwave #enrichment



📹: Keeper Kristyn pic.twitter.com/gVCVt31loH — Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (@PtDefianceZoo) August 16, 2023

The coast will begin to feel the cooling effects of onshore flow from the Pacific on Wednesday, but the interior will continue cooking in the upper 80s to mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for areas across Western Washington until 11 p.m. Wednesday, posing a “major risk of heat-related illness for anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration,” according to the weather service.

The excessive heat warning will transition to a heat advisory across the region from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Although Seattle hasn’t broken any temperature records this week, highs in Olympia on Monday and Tuesday (96 and 100 degrees) beat the records of 95 and 97 degrees, both set in 2010, according to the weather service.

It has been quite warm overnight, though, which has catapulted the mercury each day and helped Seattle set new record-high low temperatures. On Monday and Tuesday, overnight lows only sank to 71 and 68 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, beating the previous records of 66 and 65 degrees, the weather service said.

Temperatures across Western Washington are expected to slowly dance back down the thermometer Thursday, with cool marine air starting at the coast and eventually penetrating inland.

Highs in the Seattle area on Thursday will top out in the mid- to upper 80s, according to the weather service.

Overnight lows will also begin to cool, but will likely not dip below 60 degrees until Friday morning, the weather service said.

Temperatures will “regain a more widespread sense of reasonable” Friday, the weather service said, cooling off into the upper 70s across the region thanks to the influence of the Pacific.