By

Snow will continue across much of Western Washington Thursday morning before tapering off, the National Weather Service said.

While more snow is headed toward the Puget Sound area Thursday, the record-breaking cold will start to loosen its grip during a warmup through the weekend, forecasts show.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.

More snow is forecast in the Seattle area. Here’s when warm-up is expected

It’s snowing! But you know that, of course.

By the time snow stops falling — sometime between late morning and early afternoon Thursday — an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow will have blanketed much of Western Washington.

Here's when a warmup is expected.

—Christine Clarridge
Advertising

Where to warm up in Seattle, Eastside, Snohomish County

In recent days, the region has seen record-breaking cold temperatures, and there’s more snow in the forecast for later this week, creating extremely dangerous conditions for people trying to survive outside.

View our maps of winter weather shelters and warming centers open in Seattle, Snohomish County.

—Anna Patrick, Paige Cornwell

Prepare for changing road conditions, WSDOT says

WSDOT is reminding travelers to be prepared for changing road conditions. Major interstates are doing fairly well, WSDOT said on Twitter, especially in metro areas. But with snow still falling, plow drivers will have a hard time keeping up, the department said.

—Seattle Times staff

I-90 closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg

I-90/Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to near zero visibility, WSDOT said on Twitter. The highway will be evaluated during daylight hours.

—Seattle Times staff
Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories