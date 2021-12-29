Freezing cold winds pouring into Washington out of Canada’s Fraser River Valley have brought record-breaking low temperatures to Seattle and the Puget Sound region two days in a row.
On Sunday, the high at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was recorded as 20 degrees, beating the record of 22 set in 1948. On Monday, the high was 17 degrees, beating the 1968 record of 20.
With freezing temperatures expected to continue Wednesday, and more snow forecast to fall Wednesday night and Thursday, we’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.
COVID and snow force hundreds more flight cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport
Since the snow began coming down Sunday, more than 1,000 flights into and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled with hundreds more delayed. With another storm forecast for Seattle later this week, and airline industrywide staffing shortages unresolved, many travelers were bracing for days more of delays and disappointment.
“It’s just staggering,” said Jason Maddocks, a Seattle resident who has been marooned with his wife, Amy, in a Houston hotel at their own expense since their Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle was canceled Sunday — and hopes to be on a rebooked flight Wednesday.
Here’s where a snowplow may – or may not – go during this Seattle freeze
Cabin fever has set in, the groceries and cat litter are running low and you might even want to take a coronavirus test. The only obstacle is those six blocks of icy slope between home and the grip of bare, freshly plowed pavement.
It may be of little comfort for those trapped on a narrow, icy road, but Seattle’s snow response network avoids those backstreets for the same reason many of us do: fear of a spinout.
“It’s just impossible to operate a plow safely,” said Ethan Bergerson, spokesperson for the Seattle Department of Transportation.
It’s no secret that Seattle’s streets are narrower than those in many cities. Seattle also lacks the towing rules that some cities stringently enforce to keep snowplow routes free of obstacles.
“There’s a lot of streets we can’t plow without risking damage, or burying cars,” Bergerson said.
Combine that with the city’s tendency to favor transit over cars, and the outcome is that residential roads are often cleared last, if at all.
Where to get warm during freezing temps in Seattle, Snohomish County
Since snow first touched down in the Puget Sound region Saturday, the city of Seattle has opened six overnight severe weather shelters and opened five warming centers in an effort to bring more of the city’s unsheltered population inside.
In recent days, the region has seen record-breaking cold temperatures, and there’s more possible snow in the forecast for later this week, creating extremely dangerous conditions for people trying to survive outside.
Check out these maps to find open cold-weather shelters and warming centers near you.
Westbound I-90 closed near Easton
Westbound I-90 is closed near Easton, milepost 70, due to multiple spinouts, the WSDOT said on Twitter. No estimated reopening time is available.
Seattle area to see more bitter cold and snow before temperatures warm up
More cold and snow are in store for the Puget Sound area, but the record-breaking cold will start to loosen its grip Thursday with a continued warm-up through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
On Thursday, a weather system from the south could bring 1 to 3 inches of lowland snow to much of Western Washington. The system will also bring more moderate temperatures, and by the weekend, temperatures could back up into the 40s, said meteorologist Samantha Borth.
Most Read Local Stories
- Celestial treats to look forward to in early 2022
- Winter weather prompts closures and delays throughout Seattle area
- How to see which Seattle streets have been plowed or treated
- Seattle bartender attacked, reportedly after asking for vaccine proof
- Record number of COVID infections reported in King County
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.