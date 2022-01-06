With heavy snow continuing in Washington’s mountains, the Northwest Avalanche Center has issued warnings for the Cascade and Olympic mountains due to “very dangerous avalanche conditions.”
Continued rain and snow melt Thursday will also contribute to landslide risks and could cause serious flooding at lowland rivers throughout the region.
'When snow melts, land slides': Know the warning signs of an impending landslide
Tilting trees, cracking sidewalks, sunken road beds and sagging or taut utility lines can be a warning of impending landslides, which can happen in urban areas as easily as more remote ones, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
Just stay away from the mountains Thursday if you can — and maybe the rivers, too.
Three primary cross-state mountain passes — Stevens, Snoqualmie and White — are closed. The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued warnings for the Cascade and Olympic mountains due to “very dangerous avalanche conditions.”
Continued rain and snow melt as the day warms contribute to landslide risks and could cause serious flooding at lowland rivers throughout the region.
