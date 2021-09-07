While many Seattleites hoped to get respite from the unusually hot weather this summer, those who enjoy basking in the sun will this week get another chance to soak in some summer weather.

The Seattle metro area will see temperatures hit 80 degrees, if not 82, around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to Steve Reedy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Then, showers are expected to creep in by 11 p.m. Tuesday in areas around the coast and between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday in the Seattle area, Reedy said.

While Wednesday is expected to be just as warm as Tuesday, the new day will bring with it scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early-morning hours.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-70s for the rest of the week with a slight chance of showers, but will cool off by Sunday when temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s, Reedy said.