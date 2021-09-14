Seattle has seen an unusually dry summer, and what felt like the start of fall weather has left many wondering when we might see some real rain.

Well, it seems it’s finally time to grab your raincoat.

Seattle has received only 0.13 of an inch of rain in the past three months, according to the National Weather Service. But we could see 10 times that amount in a 48-hour stretch.

In the past 90 days, Seattle have received just 0.13 of an inch of rain. Here's the latest rainfall forecast for the period Friday morning through Saturday evening. We could receive more than 10 times that rainfall in less than 48 hours. #wawx pic.twitter.com/uYxWtm7wL6 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 14, 2021

The Seattle area — known for our rain — is 2 inches below normal this year, said National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Pullin. Most of this week’s fillup will likely arrive Friday and Saturday, Pullin said.

Temperatures are forecast to reach into the 60s this week and through the weekend.

The first showers are expected late Thursday night or Friday morning, Pullin said.