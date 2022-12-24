After a dousing of snow and ice this week, Christmas in Seattle will ultimately be a wet and warm affair.

The Seattle metro area will continue to warm up Saturday, with heavy rain and a high near 50 degrees expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain will peter out in the evening, making way for a drippy Christmas morning and warmer-than-typical temperatures, said NWS meteorologist Gary Schneider.

“It’s definitely going to feel balmy compared to what we’ve had the last few weeks,” Schneider said. “We haven’t had a 50-degree day … since November.”

That warmer weather doesn’t extend across King County, however, with ice storm warnings still in effect through Saturday night for the mountain passes.

Temperatures at Stevens and Snoqualmie passes hovered around 5 degrees and 8 degrees, respectively, as of Saturday morning. Freezing rain, sleet, snow — or some combination of two or three — are all a possibility, Schneider said.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing Saturday night, making way for warmer temperatures and rain on Christmas in the foothills.

Major flooding is not a huge concern through the weekend, according to Schneider, but residents in the Seattle metro area should be cautious of big puddles that might form near poor drainage areas and under passes.