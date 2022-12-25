Warmer temperatures on Christmas Day mean one closed mountain pass has reopened travel to and from Western Washington, while forecasters are on the lookout for heavier rain and flooding in lowland areas here in the coming days.

Snoqualmie Pass reopened at about 9 a.m. Sunday after freezing temperatures and icy roads dashed holiday plans for people attempting to cross the Cascades. Stevens Pass remained closed on Sunday and is forecasted to receive a steady dumping of snow this week.

I-90 is back open between North Bend and Ellensburg. Chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 25, 2022

⛔️US 2 Stevens Pass will remain closed today. The road is a sheet of ice. The crew member who sent pics says a car cannot drive it, they used a sno cat to go in to evaluate. Please do not attempt to go around closure points. @wspd6pio pic.twitter.com/otVohRqOEK — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 25, 2022

Meanwhile, snowmelt and a couple of wet weather systems sweeping off the Pacific Ocean could cause a few rivers to go into minor flooding by Tuesday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Gary Schneider.

A wet weather system will pass over Western Washington Monday morning before a cold front brings heavier rain Monday night through Tuesday, Schneider said. The Snoqualmie River could potentially flood by Tuesday, affecting the Carnation area.

Airport travel at Sea-Tac International Airport appeared to be returning to normal — as much as holiday travel can be normal — after hundreds of flights were canceled because of Thursday night’s ice storm. Flight tracking website FlightAware showed 22 canceled flights and 29 delayed trips Sunday morning.