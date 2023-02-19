If you were planning to cross the Cascades mountain range in the next couple of days, the National Weather Service says, “take precaution.”

The weather service released a winter-weather storm warning for the Cascades as 1 to 3 feet of snow is predicted to hit the mountain passes. The warning runs 4 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Wind gusts could reach 35 to 45 mph and cause damage to trees.

“They’re gonna kind of get slammed up there,” said Kayla Mazurkiewicz, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It will definitely be difficult to travel through the passes at that time.”

📢It's not quite spring… prepare for more winter weather driving over mountain passes!👇 https://t.co/65y7S915tT — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 18, 2023

In Seattle, residents won’t likely see any big white flakes falling from the sky but can expect light rain showers and colder temperatures, holding in the 40s today.

Expect more of the same on Presidents Day in Seattle, Mazurkiewicz said, with more rain in the forecast and temperatures hovering in the 40s.

A major multi-day winter storm will affect areas from the West Coast through the Upper Midwest Monday through Thursday with heavy snow and considerable impacts. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain may spread into the Great Lakes and Northeast later this week. pic.twitter.com/N3d9OgPtGw — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 19, 2023

If you must travel, pack an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle, the weather service advises. And to stay up to date on road conditions; call 5-1-1 before heading out.

Cascade passes expected to be affected include Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass as well as tourist destinations including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Mount Baker Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier.