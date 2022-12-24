Hopes of reaching family and friends across the mountains or enjoying Christmastime skiing were dashed Saturday as icy temperatures and freezing rain bore down on the Cascades.

Would be-travelers woke up to the news that Stevens Pass was closed. Later, Snoqualmie Pass became so treacherous that state transportation officials shut it down, too.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, WSDOT issued the bad news for those waiting for word that conditions would improve: “For your safety & the safety of our crews, we are closing I-90 in both directions from MP 34 North Bend to MP 106 Ellensburg due to freezing rain, which is creating extreme weather conditions including avalanche danger. This is going to be an extended closure with no ETA to open.”

A reassessment of conditions was planned for 9 p.m. Saturday. Because of dangerous conditions, WSDOT advised, drivers should not wait out the closure, Instead, they should delay their holiday-time trips.

Stevens Pass will remain closed until at least Sunday morning. Officials were sure of that by late Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s ice storm mess in the Seattle area and beyond ruined many plans to get out of town. But the rising temperatures and melting seen in the lowlands Saturday was accompanied by continued freezing rain at higher elevations. There was snow, too, but the freezing rain made the situation unmanageable.

Advertising

Ice storm warnings across the Cascades, including parts of Snohomish and King counties, will remain in effect through 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Zoom get-togethers, relied upon during the height of COVID for many holiday celebrations, may be back in the picture this Christmas weekend for Washington families separated by ice.

Steady, heavy moisture pounded the region, with a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain making stretches of I-90 and Highway 2 impossible to traverse. In the Seattle area, morning rains added to the melting ice, creating puddles for pedestrians to jump over and occasional stretches of standing water for vehicles to navigate.

Shuttered roads and high winds halted ski runs and lifts. Avalanche warnings were issued along the Cascade Mountains and in Olympic National Park because of the mix of precipitation and blustery winds.

Westbound travel on Snoqualmie Pass along I-90 had been open early Saturday. But roads slick with compacted snow and ice, combined with the threat of avalanches and falling trees, forced WSDOT to shut down the pass near North Bend by noon.

Conditions should improve Sunday, though it’s difficult to estimate how much, said NWS meteorologist Matthew Cullen. Temperatures will rise in the mountain areas — though still potentially below freezing — with less steady precipitation.

Advertising

“It’s tricky to forecast,” Cullen said, adding more freezing rain is possible.

By Monday, temperatures at Snoqualmie and Stevens passes will climb to the mid-30s, Cullen said.

In the Seattle area on Sunday, the weather service forecasts a high of 46, warming to the 50s on Monday.

Folks who are flying are still experiencing disruptions, too. While operations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have improved since the Friday ice storm left more than 700 flights canceled, travelers can still expect delays.

Bobbie Egan, spokesperson for Alaska Airlines, said 181 pilots and about 1,000 crew members who flew out of Seattle on Friday have been scattered across the country, which will affect operations Saturday and Sunday even though weather conditions have improved.

“It’s a jigsaw puzzle to try to put back together and rebuild the airline essentially, and get our planes and our people back in position so that we can operate,” Egan said.

Egan said with it being the busiest time of the year, it might not be possible for the airline to accommodate people affected by cancellations on other flights. As of late Saturday afternoon, more than 200 flights were canceled at SeaTac.