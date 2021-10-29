After a forecasted atmospheric river unleashed an unofficial haiku showdown among West Coast National Weather Service branches and other weather poetry aficionados, we asked readers to send us their own rainy weather haikus.

Our inbox was flooded with an atmospheric river of creativity. One reader even taught us a new word, using it to describe our hesitancy toward umbrellas. “It’s our Weltanschauung,” wrote Paul Nuchims. Weltanschauung refers to an apprehension, usually one stemming from a specific standpoint.

We received more than 100 submissions and narrowed down our favorites. Now, we need your help to crown a winner.

Thank you Times readers,

for weather Haikus galore!

Now, choose our winner.

Here are the haikus from our top 10 finalists, in no particular order. Cast your vote in the form below.

A river of rain?

Another new way to say:

It’s that time of year.



– David Takami

Soggy Seattle

Falling leaves, pumpkins floating

Beware wet Sasquatch



– Melissa Dismuke

Don’t like rain? Cry me

an atmospheric river.

This is Seattle!



– anonymous

4. Leaves on maple roots

beyond the trailhead of dreams.

Coffee lights the way.

– ECL

5. Symphony of rain

Oratorio of wind

Fall’s concert begins

– Peter Breysse

6. What’s the forecast say?

“Atmospheric River” due.

Let’s go back to bed.

– Marcie Sims

7. Weatherman said rain

I’m bailing out my basement

My yard is a swamp

– Anonymous

8. Gray skies and white peaks

Fat raindrops splatter the roof

Still, I play outside

– Michael Cook

9. rain falls on my hood

wet percussive symphony

wind howls its applause

– Tamara Scarlett-Lyon

10. River in the sky

We are pebbles underneath

We sprout Gore Tex moss

– Mike Robinson