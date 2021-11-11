Headed our way is an atmospheric river that could dump up to two inches of rain on Seattle — and as much as three inches on Shelton, Olympia and Tacoma — all within a 24-hour period.

Because the river of rain is expected to camp out over the Puget Sound region for at least a day, instead of moving in and out, the National Weather Service of Seattle is predicting heavier than usual rain starting Thursday morning through Friday.

“If people who get up early can clear the storm drains, that’s a good idea,” said Matthew Cullen of the weather service. “And for people who don’t have to travel or be out in it, staying home is a good idea.”

The weather service is predicting that numerous rivers in Western Washington will be above flood stage and that there could be some urban flooding as well, Cullen said.

Atmospheric river headed this way. Here is the 24 hour predicted rain amounts from 10 am Thursday to 10 am Friday & a map of the numerous rivers forecast to go above flood stage. Snow levels will be rising rapidly into Thursday and be around 9000 feet by Thursday night. #wawx pic.twitter.com/mwedY5AmbO — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 11, 2021

Cullen said things are expected to lighten up Friday afternoon but won’t dry out until Saturday morning, when we’ll get a brief reprieve before the next round of heavy rains arrive.

The next round is predicted to push in Saturday evening and bring at least another half-inch to one inch of rain to Seattle. If it stalls out overhead, Cullen said, we could stay wet through Sunday.

But it hardly matters when it stops. Another round of heavy rain is expected to follow, bringing more rain Sunday night into Monday.