Ah! This is what some people move here for: sunny, clear summer weather with blue skies and a slight ocean breeze that will keep smoke at bay.

Another heat wave is set to hit much of the Lower 48 next week, but no exceptional heat is expected in Seattle.

“If people like normal Seattle summer weather, then they’ll be happy,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dana Felton.

Do you like normal summertime weather? If so you are going to like the next week. Seattle dry streak currently at 38 days. We will crack the top 5 longest streaks Monday ( 42 days ). Will need to be dry thru August 8th to tie and August 9th to break the record. #wawx pic.twitter.com/V3vMiPNchi — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 23, 2021

High temperatures Friday through the middle of next week are expected to come in right around 80 degrees, he said, just one degree above normal for this time of year.

And we’ll get a continued reprieve from the smoke that on Thursday gave a Central Washington town the worst air quality in the U.S. Thanks to higher and lower level winds out of the west, Seattle is expected to stay clear of smoke for at least the next five days.

Felton said there’s very little chance of rain in the last ten days of July and first ten of August. It only rained nine times on July 30 in 127 years.