As snow pummeled the Puget Sound region over the past week and a half, our cities were buried, we lost power, cars collided on icy roads and we emptied the food inventories of entire grocery stores.

The Seattle Snowpocalypse, as social media dubbed it, dumped snow with once-in-a-few-decades-ferocity. But amid the freeze, our community came together, and many folks rose to the occasion to help fellow humans in need.

Seattle Times reporter Crystal Paul watched a man come out to save the day after five cars slid into each other. Here’s Paul’s retelling of her neighbor Ike Dodd’s snow-day heroics:

I sat in my Lower Queen Anne apartment perched on a steep hill, debating whether to brave the snow and go into the office, when I heard a small chorus of concerned voices and the sound of car wheels spinning on ice.

I wasn’t the first apartment resident to press myself against a window to make out the scene below. Five cars had slid slowly down the icy hill and crashed into each other.

I watched as, after a few failed attempts to free their cars from the pile-up, the drivers resigned themselves to waiting — for the cops, for the snow plows, for the sun to melt away the ice and slush.

The snow plows didn’t come, and the cops came and went, advising the wrecked drivers to leave their cars overnight or longer until the plows could safely navigate the hill.

Enter a mystery man in a bright yellow jacket. Ike Dodd had come down from his apartment to assess the situation. A few hours later, he returned with several bags of salt and got to work emptying the bags by the handful on the road and around the tires of each car.

Within half an hour, every car had been liberated.

I got the chance to talk to Dodd on Monday night, when my own car was part of a small snow-related accident in front of his apartment building, and he once again was on the scene, consulting with two truck operators on the best way to get the car unstuck.

Once the car that had slid into mine was freed, Dodd continued salting the walkway in front of his apartment building.

After he finished, a neighbor called down to ask about his progress, and Dodd assured him the front walkway was salted and clear.

“You getting paid?” the neighbor asked.

“No,” Dodd shouted back up.

When I asked him about his snow heroics, Dodd replied, “I’m from Chicago.”

