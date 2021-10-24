Two people died after a tree collapsed onto their car in King County as strong winds picked up in the region on Sunday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

They were traveling in a white sedan along Preston-Fall City Road Southeast about 6.5 miles east of Issaquah when the tree fell across the entire roadway, smashing the vehicle. Eastside Fire & Rescue reported arriving on scene around 3:30 p.m.

Eastside units are on scene of a fatality incident on the 7700 Blk of Preston Fall City Rd SE. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Ls3bhYjQv3 — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) October 24, 2021

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident, did not have more information on the victims.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported several instances of downed trees on interstates and roads in King and Snohomish counties Sunday. More than 100,000 homes across the Puget Sound region have lost power.

This is a developing story and will be updated.