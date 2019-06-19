The small amount of rain we saw in the Puget Sound region on Tuesday, which measured in at .21 inches at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, was the most precipitation in the Seattle area since mid-April.

Fortunately for those who count every day without a hose as a victory, we have a chance of more showers on Wednesday, according to Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“We probably won’t have as much today as yesterday, but there will be spotty showers as we head into the evening and night,” he said Wednesday morning. “Depending on where the bands of rain set up, some areas could see up to one-tenth or even two-tenths of an inch.”

This spring has been significantly drier and warmer in our region, with temperatures consistently about 3 to 4 degrees higher than normal, according to the weather service.

This week’s unsettled and gray weather comes courtesy of a Puget Sound convergence zone, created when winds from the north sweep down through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and collide with winds sweeping up from the south.

An unsettled period, which can bring off-and-on drizzle as well as some sunny days, could extend into next week, DeFlitch said.

The weather service expects drizzle through Thursday, with warmer temperatures and sunny skies possible on Friday, followed by a return to cooler, cloudy days.