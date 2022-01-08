ELLENSBURG — Despite being stranded by the closure of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass, semitruck driver Jasbir Mattu and son Hamneet Mattu were cheerful early Friday afternoon. It was a beautiful day, after all.

The icicles on their trailer were melting and slush was dissolving on the blacktop not far from the Buzz Inn Steak House, where they were parked along Canyon Road near dozens of other drivers unable to take the major route through the Cascades. It was a drastically different situation from Snoqualmie Pass, which closed Thursday due to high avalanche danger, heavy snow and low visibility. It will likely remain shut down until Sunday.

Stevens Pass on Highway 2, White Pass on Highway 12 and Blewett Pass on Highway 97 were also closed Thursday because of this week’s extreme winter weather, which has dumped more than 2 feet of snow around Ellensburg and more than a foot in areas of Yakima County.

The Mattus had been stranded since Thursday morning and remained hopeful Snoqualmie Pass would open Sunday. The owner-operators of NCH Transportation Inc. had already delivered their load to the Amazon Fulfillment Center warehouse in Spokane and were on their way home to Kent.

“They stopped us at milepost 106 and [said], ‘You have to go back,’” Hamneet Mattu said as he and his father stood outside their semi cab. I-90 is closed from North Bend at milepost 34 to Ellensburg at milepost 106.

In driving for Amazon, the pair cross Snoqualmie every day, Hamneet said. They take loads from Kent to Spokane, and range farther east to bring loads on their way back to Kent.

Until the pass opens, the Mattus have the shelter of their sleeper cab, which has a small microwave, refrigerator and American flag. They haven’t been doing much. “Just sleeping,” said Hamneet, who wore flip-flops as he stood inches away from a nearly waist-high wall of snow pushed off the road.

Nearby on Canyon Road, drivers stood outside their cabs, or walked along the road to the Flying J Travel Plaza, or headed toward town for more food and grocery options. License plates showed how far some have come — Indiana, Illinois, New Jersey, British Columbia.

Georgia resident Jason Halsel, a long-haul driver for New Jersey-based Elite Express, left home two weeks ago and was supposed to be in Seattle on Saturday. He had reached Ontario, Oregon, on Monday and left early Wednesday morning.

Halsel got to the next exit west of Ellensburg around 9 a.m. Thursday and sat there for a couple hours before he could turn back. “I got lucky to find this spot,” he said.

Parked nearby, Sukh Singh had first headed to Love’s Travel Stop in Ellensburg after he was turned back by the pass closure, but there wasn’t any parking left when he got there Thursday morning. Singh, who lives in Vancouver, B.C., was told to head over to the area around Flying J, he said.

Love’s is part of a section of town that is always busy, but the big parking lots there and the nearby Pilot Travel Center were full and more semis lined North Dolarway Road. One driver shoveled snow away from her semi’s tires as the Washington Department of Transportation plowed snow onto the shoulder.

It was still snowing hard in the Cascades on Friday morning, according to WSDOT reports. The nicer weather around Ellensburg made Halsel eager to get back on the road.

“Then you look at the cameras at the pass,” he said. They showed heavy snow and limited visibility through the day Friday.