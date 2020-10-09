Here comes the rain again!

Three weather systems from the Bering Sea, brewed in a strong area of low pressure, are headed our way and bringing cooler temperatures, some gusty winds and up to an inch of rain each, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The first one is slated to hit the Puget Sound area after sunset Friday and last all night, weather service meteorologist Carly Kovacik said Friday morning.

The strongest winds will be felt early Saturday along the coast, the islands and the western portions of Skagit and Whatcom counties, where gusts from the south will be up to 40 miles an hour and a wind advisory has been issued, she said.

Seattle’s temperatures are expected to drop into the high 50s, and the area could see sustained winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 mph.

“It’ll be noticeably cooler than today,” Kovacik said.

The rain could taper off Saturday afternoon with isolated thunderstorms, power outages and brief downpours, Kovacik said.

On Sunday, we could catch “a break in the rain” before the second system comes in the afternoon.

“We’ll see another shot of moderate rain Sunday through Monday, but that system will move through quickly,” she said.

The third weather system will hit Tuesday, she said.

Though they are distinct systems, they could feel to us like one long, rainy shower with little breaks in the downpour here and there, she said.

Cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures along the equator mean this year is looking like it will be a La Niña year, with cooler and wetter conditions than usual.

That doesn’t mean the lowlands will necessarily get a lot of snow this year, Kovacik said. It’s too early to tell. There’s lots of room here for active weather, coldness and wetness without freezing temperatures and snow, she said.

But snow showers are expected in the mountains — above 5,000 feet — going into this weekend.

