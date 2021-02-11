Washington’s rivers, lakes and reservoirs rely on mountain snow to supply water into the summer months. The state’s agriculture and outdoor recreation industries also depend on the snowpack for irrigation and water for salmon and other fish habitat. The annual snow season lasts from October to May. Track the current snowpack season though maps and charts below, which will be updated as the season progresses.

JANUARY SNOWPACK

Comparing 2021’s snowpack to the past year’s for select basins on the first reading of the day.

__________

FEBRUARY SNOWPACK

Comparing 2021’s snowpack to the past year’s for select basins on the first reading of the day.

__________

SNOWPACK AT SNOQUALMIE AND STEVENS PASSES

Figures are for the amount of snow on the ground in inches, measured at 6 a.m. each day. The number increases or decreases as the seasonal snowpack changes. The snow season is from October to May.