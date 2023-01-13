How much Washington’s snow accumulates during the annual snow season has implications throughout the year. The snowpack is considered a crucial climate-related variable in the Pacific Northwest that affects water supplies to agriculture, fish, hydropower production and recreation.

Washington’s rivers, lakes and reservoirs rely on the mountain snow to supply water through the summer months. The state’s agriculture and outdoor recreation industries also depend on the snowpack for irrigation and water to support salmon and other fish habitats. The annual snow season typically lasts from October to May each year.

We’re tracking this season’s snowpack through maps and charts to better understand our water supply in 2023.

CURRENT SNOW SEASON

The 2022-23 snow season started in November with most of Washington above the 1991-2020 median except for the Central Columbia, Upper Yakima and Lower Yakima basins. The 2021-2022 season started with the Olympic, North Puget Sound, Central Columbia and Upper Columbia basins over 150% of the median and the Lower Columbia Basin at 102%. The rest of the state was below the median.

By the end of November 2021, all basins were above 100% of the 1991-2020 median. The 2022-2023 season was similar, except for the Olympic basin, which was at 80% by the end of November.

December 2022 started out strong with the southern and eastern basin at 130% of the median. The Olympic, North Puget Sound, Central Columbia and Upper Yakima basins did not see as great an increase. By mid-December, the North Puget Sound basin dropped to 86% of the median. It increased up to 93% by the end of December, while the Olympic basin dropped to 71%.

Last season’s December start saw most of the state’s basins at alarmingly low levels, with the southern and central Cascade basins and Eastern basins below 30%. Storm systems from the Pacific hitting cold air from Canada brought most of the state up to and over 100% of the median.

This January has started out on a similar track as last year’s, with most basins at or over 100% of the median. Wind patterns at the end of December and beginning of January tracked east to west, bringing snow levels in Spokane and Central Puget Sound basin to 130% of the median. Storm systems brought rain to some basins which dropped snow levels by up to 5% (Spokane, Central Puget Sound, Upper Yakima, Lower Snake and Columbia) while others gained 1-7% (Olympia, Lower Yakima, North Puget Sound and Lower Columbia).

The exception is the Olympic basin, which slowly rose from 79% on Jan. 6 to 94% on Jan. 9. Last season by Jan. 9, the Olympic basin along with most of the Western Cascade basins were at over 120% of the median with the Central Puget Sound and Lower Columbia basins at over 150% and South Puget Sound basin at 140%.

JANUARY SNOWPACK

DECEMBER SNOWPACK

NOVEMBER SNOWPACK

CURRENT SNOWFALLS AT SNOQUALMIE, STEVENS AND WHITE PASSES

PAST SNOW LEVELS

FIRST SNOWFALLS AT SNOQUALMIE AND STEVENS PASSES

Historically, Stevens Pass gets its first snow before Snoqualmie Pass does. This snow season, Stevens Pass had 1 inch of snow arrive on Oct. 24. Snoqualmie Pass received 4 inches of snow on Oct. 26. The 2021-22 snow season started with Stevens Pass at 1 inches on Nov. 2 and Snoqualmie Pass at 2 inches on Nov. 6.