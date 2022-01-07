How wet was Thursday? Wet, very wet.
It was Seattle’s seventh-wettest January day ever, with 2 inches recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Another .32 inches or so had been recorded by Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
Hoquiam got 5.78 inches of rain on Thursday and had about 6.21 inches by Friday morning, making it the coastal city’s wettest day ever on record, according to meteorologist Gary Schneider.
Shelton got 4.5 inches of rain on Thursday, and Olympia had a total through Friday morning of about 4.64. inches, he said.
The tiny city of Rainier, southeast of Olympia in Thurston County, got a record 10 inches of rain in 24 hours.
There will still be some showers and rain in Western Washington through the rest of Friday, but the big rainstorm has moved east, Schneider said.
It will still be snowing in the mountains, however, where all primary cross-state passes — Snoqualmie, Stevens, White — remain closed. All three, along with Blewett Pass, will likely remain closed until Sunday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
By Friday afternoon, things may start to dry, and by the weekend, we could see the sun for a few minutes between scattered showers.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.