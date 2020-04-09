This beautiful spring day could turn out to be the warmest we’ve had since late September, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Maybe you can tell. Even if you’re cooped up after the governor’s stay-home order, the sun is streaming through your window, the birds are singing and the plants have burst into green.

Throughout the Puget Sound region on Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-60s, about 2 to 3 degrees warmer than Wednesday.

If the high hits 65 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, it’ll be the first time in more than six months, said weather-service meteorologist Matthew Cullen. We’ve crept into the 60s just a few times in that period, with a handful of October days reaching the low 60s and a day in early January with a high of 62, Cullen said.

Temperatures are predicted to drop a few degrees on Friday, down to about 61 in Seattle, with continued onshore breezes and increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening, Cullen said. By Friday night, a weak system will bring increasing cloud cover, temperatures in 50s and a chance of rain in the mountains that will last through Saturday, Cullen said.

So, enjoy this weather while it lasts — but safely.

It’s OK to go outside as long as you stay far away from other people and don the proper gear. Otherwise, you risk infecting yourself or others — not to mention a potential social-media shaming, or a neighbor calling the authorities to report a COVID criminal.

There are so many people outside right now… I know it’s sunny and people tired of being shut in doors, but if we’re not careful we’re gonna lose all the progress we’ve made in fighting this pandemic >_< #COVID19 #Seattle #StayHome — Frank Fuentes (@cizco) April 9, 2020

The skies could clear again on Sunday, according to the weather service. When the sun comes back to tempt you outside, just remember to keep yourself and your community safe.