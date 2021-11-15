Take Winter by Storm is a program aimed at raising community awareness about the hazards of stormy weather. Their tips for heavy rains and flooding include:

Prepare an emergency kit including a radio, flashlight, batteries, first-aid kit, emergency contact information, water and nonperishable food.

Keep rain gear and warm clothing handy.

Clear storm drains.

Report flooding drains and streets.

Check that your homeowner’s policy includes coverage for storm water damage.

Watch the hills near your home for signs of land movement (such as small landslides).

Keep valuables on high shelves when storing them in basements or other places prone to floods.

Never drive into standing water or around road-closure signs.

If a flood warning is issued, get to higher ground.

Purchase flood insurance if you are a homeowner, renter or business owner.

If you smell natural gas or suspect a leak, leave your home and call your natural gas utility or 911.

The public-private initiative between King County, the city of Seattle and their utilities and emergency management offices, State Farm, National Weather Service/NOAA and other local retailers works to help protect lives and property.

The program offers preparedness tips and checklists to prepare for winter weather hazards. The checklists can help plan how to be ready to take care of yourself and those around you (including pets) for days.

The checklists range from guides to help prepare for heavy rains and flooding to how to approach weather preparedness planning on a budget.

The checklists are posted in Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Somali, Korean, Punjabi, Tagalog and Russian.

Additional tips include simple steps to prepare for winter weather, get your vehicle ready for winter and questions to ask yourself as you prepare your home for extreme weather.