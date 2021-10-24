As storms picked up along the West Coast Sunday, thousands of people in the Puget Sound area were affected by power outages.

We have already received a few reports of power outages this morning as winds have started to pick up across the region. Not sure what to do if the power goes out at your home? Check out these tips below! #wawx pic.twitter.com/o5LF81Bot3 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 24, 2021

As of 11:47 a.m. Sunday, there were 149 active power outages affecting 42,404 customers, according to Puget Sound Energy.

Available estimated restoration times and more information on the status of reported outages are listed at www.pse.com/outage/outage-map.

Power outages are possible through Monday, said Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. Strong winds and thunderstorms are also expected along the coast through Monday, she said.

Thunderstorms are currently approaching the Pacific coast. Remember…see a flash, dash inside! Check out additional lightning tips below. #wawx pic.twitter.com/8AkMhkmflc — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 24, 2021

“Overall we got a number of systems still incoming,” Borth said. “This system is pretty strong for today and tomorrow. Tuesday and throughout the next week looks wet. In general we have rain in the forecast for a little while.”

High surf is expected along the coast with waves up to 30 feet, Borth said. There’s also a chance of river flooding.

Trees have also fallen throughout the region causing road blocks. Washington State Department of Transportation crews are working to clear trees on Westbound I-90 east of Sunset Way, according to WSDOT. On I-90 westbound at Highway 18, fallen trees are blocking the left lane. On Highway 18 west of I-90, fallen trees are blocking eastbound and westbound lanes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.