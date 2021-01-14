Thousands remain without power in Puget Sound on Thursday though utility company crews worked through the night to restore downed lines after a powerful windstorm early Wednesday left more than a half million in the dark.

As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Puget Sound Energy reported that the power was back on for more than 341,000 customers but 80,000 were without power.

The remaining outages, in the hundreds by 6 a.m., were being restored in small batches, said Puget Sound Energy.

“Many of the remaining outages are impacting small pockets of customers, resulting from extensive damage that requires time-consuming repairs. Crews are going neighborhood by neighborhood to restore service to smaller groups of customers, bringing power back on to 5, 10 or 20 customers at a time,” PSE said on its outage page.

Our crews will continue work through the night to restore power to our customers. We understand how difficult it is to be without power & being unsure of when it will come back on.

In Seattle, more than 1,600 customers remained without power Thursday morning. Seattle City Light said it would continue to work on the small pocket outages through the day.

In Snohomish County, about 15,000 customers were without power on Thursday.

Like the others, the utility district said it would be working full time on getting customers back online.