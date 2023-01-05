Western Washington is in for continuous rounds of wind and rain “basically every 24 hours or so for the next several days,” says Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

A weather system lurking over the Pacific Ocean is responsible for locking the region into an active weather pattern, as well as slamming the West Coast with damaging winds and rain, according to NWS.

“We have cloudy skies, breezy winds and rain in the forecast all the way through the weekend and even the start of next week,” he said.

Some spectacular imagery from NOAA's new GOES West (GOES 18) satellite showing the gargantuan low off the West Coast. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/11504J1QPT — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 4, 2023

Winds blowing through gaps in the Cascades peaked overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Gusts peaked as high as 69 mph at Crystal Mountain, 56 mph in Enumclaw and 49 mph at Sea-Tac Airport, according to NWS. These areas will still be breezy throughout the day Thursday, Cullen said.

Still some gusty winds out there this morning, but here's a look back at some of the highest peak wind gusts from overnight/early this morning. Find the full list of observed winds of at least 35 mph at the following link: https://t.co/MGNWc64pEB#wawx pic.twitter.com/XCuh1pXgXR — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 5, 2023

As of 6:50 a.m. Thursday, 17,490 Puget Sound Energy customers were in the dark.

Enumclaw School District is closed Thursday due to widespread power outages and road closures, according to the district.

More rain and gusty winds from the south will continue Thursday as a second system pushes inland in the evening, according to NWS.

“While we’re not expecting damaging winds, we will see some gusts around 20 to 25 mph around most of the region,” Cullen said.

The weather service issued a wind advisory for 25-35 mph winds and gusts up to 50 mph through 4 a.m. Friday for areas along the Washington coast.

A wind advisory for 20-30 mph winds with gusts up to 45 mph remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for the East Puget Sound lowlands, including Enumclaw, Maple Valley and Bonney Lake.

Here's a look at the forecast wind gusts for this evening through Thursday afternoon. Strongest wind gusts from 50-55 mph will be across the East Puget Sound Lowlands and along the Central/N. Coast, including areas along the western portion of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/c1fw7PoKYr — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 5, 2023

Gale warnings also remain in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday for areas along the coast and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Seas will be stormy along the coast with swells near 17-19 feet and possible 20-foot waves as the system slides over the Pacific, according to the weather service.

Flooding is expected Thursday along the coast, Strait of Juan de Fuca, Admiralty Inlet and San Juan Islands where tidal overflow may cause water to spread into parking lots, parks and roadways, the weather service said.

Highs for most of the Seattle area on Thursday will climb a few degrees from Wednesday’s mid-40s and top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The next weather system (if you’re counting, this is the third) will be quick to follow, bringing rain to the early morning hours of Friday.

If you’re traveling through the Cascades, expect slick roads as wet and windy conditions reach the summits, “but we’re not seeing any major storms in terms of dumping large amounts of snow at least for the next several days,” Cullen said.

Another system will move into the region Friday into Saturday, bringing more rain and wind into Western Washington.

“At this point, any break (in active weather) would be beyond the current seven-day forecast, which is to the middle of next week,” Cullen said. “But that’s not to say it’s a total wash out all the time. We’ll be alternating this pattern between the lighter rain and the heavier rain for the next seven days.”