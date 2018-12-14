The National Weather Service issued high-wind warnings Friday for areas along Oregon and Washington's Pacific Coast and Washington's northern interior.

Trees and power lines came down, causing thousands to lose electric service as high winds swept across western Washington and Oregon, authorities say.

West of Port Angeles, Washington, downed trees and electric lines caused the indefinite closure of 22 miles of state Highway 112. Utility companies said thousands of customers had lost power in that area of the Olympic Peninsula.

Olympic National Park officials closed the visitor center in Port Angeles, Hurricane Ridge Road and the Hoh Visitor Center due to wind.

In Oregon, Pacific Power officials said inclement weather was causing outages from Astoria to Cave Junction.

The weather service in Portland reported that a 71 mph wind gust was observed in Newport.

The wind was forecast to continue through the afternoon.