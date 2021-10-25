Gusty rain continued to blow through the Puget Sound region Monday, as utility crews gradually restored power that had been knocked out Sunday by the stormy weather.

Around 16,000 customers across Washington were still without power Monday evening, down from about 100,000 at the height of the outages.

Two people were killed near Issaquah during the storm, when a tree collapsed on their car Sunday along the densely forested Preston-Fall City Road Southeast. They had not been identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as of Monday.

Due to a strong low-pressure system offshore, the winds in the Seattle area ranged between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts near 35 miles per hour over the course of the storm, said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The strongest winds were near the coast and north of Everett, she said. Tuesday will be a welcome break from the breezy weather, with slower winds under 20 mph, she said.

Some businesses closed for the day on Monday due to power outages, along with at least one school — Medina Elementary in Bellevue, which plans to reopen Tuesday. Inclement weather, toppled trees and utility poles also closed roads across the region, including parts of East Marginal Way and the road to Paradise at Mount Rainier National Park.

At the Leschi location of Park Postal, a shipping and private mailbox store that lost power, it was largely business as usual despite the only illumination coming from natural light. Park Postal manager Sandra Andrews said outages happen at least twice a winter in Leschi and in the last three years she’s learned how to stay open when that happens.

Just because the phone is disconnected and there is no internet doesn’t mean customers and companies like FedEx and UPS won’t be expecting to deliver and pick up packages, she said.

“When power is down I just bring lanterns and sit here and guard the fort,” she said.

Northgate resident Shawn Graham, whose power was restored Monday morning, threw out food that he suspected had spoiled since his power went out on Sunday afternoon. He said he dodged downed branches while driving in his neighborhood.

Without internet or a microwave, he said he ate fast food for dinner Sunday and spent the day and evening playing board games and talking to neighbors.

“Even during peak-COVID times, I’ve never seen so many people just outside walking,” he said.

Lisa Granade of Magnolia said her lights turned back on around midnight Sunday. Her two kids put on extra layers to stay warm and spent the evening making jack-o’-lanterns with flashlights.

Neither Monday nor Tuesday’s wind forecasts were strong enough to issue a wind advisory. Advisories are typically issued when sustained winds are between 30 and 39 miles per hour and forecasted gusts are near 45 miles per hour.

Seattle City Light and Puget Sound Energy reported 1,700 and 20,600 customers respectively without power at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Seattle City Light said it expected its work to be finished by Monday evening at the latest, adding that its priorities are to first restore power where life and safety are at risk, then to aid emergency services, then to restore it for customers and residents. Puget Sound Energy said it expects power to be restored by noon Tuesday for the majority of customers in King, Pierce and Thurston counties.