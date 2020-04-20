It’s been the driest start to April since Seattle started recording its weather, with less than one-tenth of an inch of rain so far, according to the National Weather Service.

That’s about to change — perhaps making it easier for sun lovers to observe the governor’s stay-home order.

“It’s nice today. It’s sunny today,” said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Seattle office. “But after today, the pattern is changing.”

A more zonal weather pattern is emerging, with a front that’s expected to move in on Tuesday or (likelier) Wednesday bringing more frequent rains than we’ve had in the first 20 days of the month, Felton said.

“It won’t be one system coming in after another, but the systems will be more frequent than we’ve seen in the last three weeks,” he said.

The record for Seattle’s driest full month of April goes to 1939, when 0.16 inches of rain was recorded. In second place is 1956, with 0.33 inches of rain.

“So far we have .o6,” said Felton. “And we’ve got a long way to go to get through April. One good system and we ruin our chances to break the record.”

That’s good news for some gardeners who’ve bemoaned the need to get out their hoses and watering cans before May. It will also be welcomed by allergy sufferers, who’ve been besieged lately by high tree pollen counts.

The rain, Felton said, “will knock the pollen (that flourished in dry weather) out of the air.”

Weather pattern change for Western Washington beginning Tuesday. Westerly flow across the Pacific will bring weather systems into the area every few days. It's been a record dry start to April for some places. Pattern change will make it tough break dry April records. #wawx pic.twitter.com/10OFJOJlsq — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 20, 2020