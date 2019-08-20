A rainy Wednesday is about to interrupt an otherwise dry week. While it may bring a little relief to your garden, it’s not yet time to roll up the hose, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
The rain, brought in by a front moving into the Puget Sound area overnight, will be steady but not heavy.
It brings cooler temperatures with it: After a sunny Tuesday near the 80s, the expected high drops 10-12 degrees, said weather service meteorologist Gary Schneider.
A westerly flow aloft will push the front toward the Cascades by the end of the day, however, and the rest of the week — through the weekend and into early next week — is predicted to warm up to the mid-70s.
Schneider said that while a prolonged heat wave isn’t in the immediate forecast, he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a few more sweltering days here and there. After all, he said, “It’s still summer.”
