The wait is almost over for the big snow show that could leave more than a foot on the ground in Olympia and 4 to 6 inches in Seattle.
Areas in the South Sound may continue to see light snow from the first snow event fall throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. But for most of us, the main show will begin around 4 p.m., when the second, larger snow event arrives.
Between 5 and 7 p.m., we should start to see an uptick in the amount accumulating on the ground, said weather service meteorologist Maddie Kristell, and snow will continue through the night.
The two, separate snow systems from the Pacific have been moving north into the region, battling dry easterly winds on the march and losing oomph in the process.
That’s why Olympia and surrounds have about 4 to 5 inches on the ground already while Seattle and areas north have merely a dusting.
But lack of serious accumulation doesn’t mean the roads aren’t affected.
The weather service and the Washington State Department of Transportation have been reporting slick roads, collisions and black ice through the morning. Seattle Department of Transportation reported a King County Metro bus was stuck on an icy road in downtown Seattle just before 7 a.m.
Those easterly winds could keep snow accumulation low near the Cascade foothills, but Seattle should see about 4 to 6 inches, said Kristell.
The high temperature on Friday is forecast at 33 degrees, with temperatures colder than the average of 43.3 degrees through Sunday.
There might be a few flurries of snow on Sunday, but on Monday we pop back up into the 40s, said Kristell.
“Looking at the temperatures now, this looks like our last hurrah,” she said.
