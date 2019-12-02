Missing the rain we usually have this time of year?

Might want to get out the misters, then, because it’s going to be mostly dry this week, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Last month was the fourth-driest November on record since 1945, with only nine days and 1.71 inches of measurable rain as compared to the normal 18 days of precipitation in November, meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said.

While there is some light rain in the forecast on Tuesday into Wednesday, “we’re not looking for a washout,” DeFlitch said. Same goes for Friday: A quick chance of rain, but nothing torrential, he said.

It’s possible that we’ll “get a decent amount of rain” this weekend and next week, but at this point, that prediction is less solid, he said.

“It’s hard to say for sure,” DeFlitch said. “The way the systems have progressed, a good portion of the rain was south of our area, in California, while we’ve had a cold and dry high-pressure system over us. If the systems stay south, we might not get much rain.”

The Climate Prediction Center, a branch of the National Weather Service that focuses on longer-term forecasts, is predicting that winter — Dec. 21 through March 21 — will be slightly warmer and slightly wetter than average in the Seattle area.