If you don’t feel like doing any yard work or outside chores this weekend, you could have a good excuse.

From Friday morning through the weekend, an unsettled weather pattern, caused by the lifting of an upper-level trough over the Puget Sound region, could keep things damp and gusty, said meteorologist Carly Kovacik of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“Starting today, we’ll have cloudy skies in the a.m. with a chance of thunderstorms across the Cascades this afternoon,” she said Friday morning.

That system could drift down into the lowlands, bringing a slight chance for thunderstorms along the east side of the Interstate 5 corridor as well, she said.

Downpours and gusty winds are possible throughout the Puget Sound area, but the predicted possibility of hail is most likely in the mountain regions, she said.

The “unsettled” pattern continues through Saturday and into Sunday, when scattered showers are predicted, she said.

On Sunday, there’s a chance things could dry out later in the day, but it won’t get sunny and hot.

The warmest of the three days is expected to be Friday, with a forecast high in the upper 70s; on Saturday and Sunday, the high is predicted to be in the lower 70s.