Monday is going to be a hot one, likely the hottest day of the year so far. The high temperature is expected to reach 91 degrees in Seattle, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service is also warning about fire danger in the southeast interior of Western Washington, where low humidity and temperatures that could reach the low to mid-90s make the finer fuels ready to ignite, said meteorologist Maddie Kristell.
Monday morning’s easterly wind will move on, and by Tuesday, we’ll feel the moderating influence of cooler marine air.
“It’s a short-lived heat burst,” Kristell said. “The onshore from the ocean will be coming in and will cool us back down to the 80-degree mark on Tuesday.”
Wednesday will warm up just a few degrees, Kristell said, but by Thursday, high temperatures are predicted return to the upper 70s and low 80s.
On Friday, the high is predicted to be in the low to mid-70s, prefacing a mild weekend of highs in the mid-70s.
“I’m not sure how sunny it’s going to be,” Kristell said. “We have some systems coming in, and there will probably be cloud cover.”
