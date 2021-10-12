You’re not imagining it; it really was an unusually cold morning Tuesday.

In Seattle, the temperature dropped to 38 degrees at 4 a.m. and dipped down further, to 36 degrees by 6 a.m., breaking the previous daily record low of 39 degrees in 1946, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

At 3am here are some locations with temps at or below freezing pic.twitter.com/h1QW1dNhvE — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 12, 2021

And it looks like this coming winter could be colder — and probably wetter — than usual.

That’s because we appear to be heading into our second La Niña year, which, according to State Climatologist Nick Bond, means we could be in for a doozy.

The government’s top forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center believe that based on the sea-surface temperature trends in the Pacific Ocean, we could be in for La Niña winter again this year.

“We looked into what happens when you get the second La Niña winter back to back, and it looks like quite a good bet that it will be great if you are a water manager, a salmon or a winter sports enthusiast,” said Bond. It might not be the best winter ever, though, for people who don’t like the rain, he said.

For now, a series of weather systems will parade through the region this week and temperatures are not expected to get above 60, said Mike McFarland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Seattle. But Tuesday will likely be the coolest day this week, he said.

Rain is expected off and on through the week, he said.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain cool, he said, but it could start to warm up slightly on Friday and Saturday.

“That doesn’t mean it’s going to be real pleasant, though,” he said.