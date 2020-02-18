You may not need your raincoat this week, but you’ll definitely want a sweater, at least in the mornings.

The Seattle area is predicted to get, at long last, a reprieve from the rainfall that’s been soaking us nearly nonstop this winter.

Beginning Tuesday, skies will mostly clear and temperatures will warm to the upper 40s or mid-50s, said Mike McFarland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Overnight temperatures will hang around 25 to 30 degrees, so “it will be frosty in the morning and pleasant in the afternoon,” McFarland said.

Rain is expected to return by Saturday, and we’ll have a chilly weekend before another dry stretch rolls in next week, McFarland said.

In historical terms, this week’s forecast is not unusual for this part of February, when temperatures normally average about 50 degrees, McFarland said. The record high for Feb. 18 was 63 degrees, set in 2016.

Despite the dry days ahead, February overall will end up slightly wetter than usual, thanks to the deluges of the past few weeks. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has already recorded 3.54 inches of rainfall this month, while the average is about 3.5 inches.

