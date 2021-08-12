Our next heat wave is here — and with it comes a chance of breaking yet another couple of records over the next few days.

Excessive heat warnings are in place for much of Western Washington, which is expected to significantly warm up Thursday and Friday before cooling a bit over the weekend and into next week, said Steve Reedy, meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Seattle office.

Thursday is expected to hit 94 or 95 degrees in Seattle and Tacoma, with slightly cooler temperatures in the high 80s in Snohomish County, Reedy said. He added that the record high temperature for Aug. 12 is 96 degrees, set in 1977.

“We might get close today,” he said Thursday morning. “I’ll say it’s breakable.”

Hot daytime highs & warm overnight lows Thursday thru Saturday will make it very uncomfortable for many who do not have AC in W WA. Take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Check up on friends, family & neighbors. And don't leave pets & humans in cars too! #wawx pic.twitter.com/VurKnf9pNS — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 12, 2021

Friday could be a couple degrees warmer throughout the region, Reedy said, giving us a “good shot at breaking the record” for Aug. 13’s high temperature of 92 degrees, set in 2002. Seattle is forecast at around 96 degrees Friday and Tacoma will likely be even warmer at 98 degrees.

On Saturday, the region should get some relief with more onshore flow, bringing temperatures back down to around 90. The cooling trend will likely continue Sunday — Reedy predicts high 80s all along Puget Sound — with a chance of light rain during the afternoon.

“We’re still looking at the prospect of a weather system moving in Sunday,” Reedy said. “It should continue on and off through the day Monday before things taper off.”

He’s also expecting any potential smoke to remain aloft around the Seattle area. Parts of Whatcom County could see some smoke mixed into its lower air levels, but overall, any haze shouldn’t affect our air quality.

The heat could have other impacts on our wildlife. Combined with the nonexistent snowpack, the hot weather could also cause debris flows, Mount Rainier National Park officials tweeted this week.

The park encouraged people to move at least 150 feet uphill if they notice a “rapid rise” in river level, feel the ground shake or hear a rumbling sound.

Excessive heat combined w/the non-existent snowpack could cause debris flows. Quickly move uphill at least 150' uphill if you notice a rapid rise in river level, feel the ground shake, or hear a rumbling sound. [NPS/MHaynes pic debris flow damage on Tahoma Creek, 8/13/15] ~pw pic.twitter.com/gHGMUip4Gr — MountRainierNPS (@MountRainierNPS) August 11, 2021

By early next week, our region should hopefully return to normal seasonal temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s, Reedy said.

He wanted to remind residents throughout the state to remember heat precautions the next couple of days: Stay hydrated, stay indoors and keep fans and air-conditioning going to “help take the edge off.” Check on older family members. And never leave a child or pet in the car during extreme heat.