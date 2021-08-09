Get ready for another hot week, Seattle. While Monday morning brought overcast skies, weather experts say they won’t last.

Temperatures this week will warm up gradually, starting in the low- to mid-80s on Monday and Tuesday, according to Dana Felton, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Seattle office.

The Puget Sound region could hit 90 degrees by Wednesday, increasing bit by bit Thursday and Friday. Temperatures could potentially break a hot-weather record near the end of the week, Felton said.

While the average high for this time of year is about 79 degrees, Felton said, the record high for August 13 is 92 degrees.

This Friday, “We’ve got a good chance to break that one,” he said.

As you can see on the map at https://t.co/JZtP9Jx5mJ excessive heat watches are now up for later this week. Here in Western WA it will be hot Thursday through Saturday (but not as hot as it was at the end of June). Here in Seattle we should see three days in the lower to mid 90s. pic.twitter.com/h95rMGi8KE — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 8, 2021

Much of Western Washington will likely stay warm this week, with even the coast reaching the high 80s to low 90s on Thursday and Friday, Felton said.

“We’ve been through this drill before,” he said. “Try not to be outside during the worst of the heat, stay hydrated and have some way to keep cool.”

While he noted this heat spell “won’t be as hot as the June round,” he cautioned people to take similar precautions.

Temperatures will likely plateau and start to drop on the weekend, and are expected to return to normal by next week.

Until then, Felton said, expect sunny days and clear nights.