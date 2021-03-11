By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- The verdict is in on who did the vaccines right, Washington or Oregon. Hint: It wasn't us.
- Lumen Field Event Center opens Saturday as huge COVID-19 vaccination clinic; here's how it will work VIEW
- A quick guide to the birds you're hearing now in Seattle area
- Washington is the best state for the second year in a row. Obviously!
- Coronavirus daily news updates, March 10: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.