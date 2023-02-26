As temperatures warm this Sunday morning, Seattle residents will see small mounds of snow melt and flurries turn to rain showers by the evening.

The National Weather Service reports that two inches of snow fell in the Seattle area overnight, but temperatures quickly rose (and will continue to rise) turning ice into slush. Expect temperatures in the 40s today, along with some rain throughout region, said Kayla Mazurkiewicz, a National Weather Service meterologist.

Though Seattle’s chilly temps broke records on Friday, they are expected to climb into the 40s throughout the week.

But that doesn’t mean an end to winter weather. Seattle can expect light snow in the coming days, Mazurkiewicz said. Between a half-inch and an inch can fall overnight as temperatures dip.

“Snow is probably going to be in the forecast for a week,” she said.

Stevens and Snoqualmie passes each saw between 4 to 5 inches of snow overnight. A winter storm warning is in effect in the mountain passes until 10 p.m. Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. The passes are expected to see another 6 to 10 inches of snow through the rest of Sunday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.