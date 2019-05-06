It’s going to be a scorcher by the end of this week in the Puget Sound region, climbing as much as 20 degrees higher than normal for the beginning of May, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The hot spell is expected to peak at 82 degrees on Friday, weather service meteorologist Jeff Michalski said. The record for May 10 in Seattle is 80 degrees, set in 1993.

Typical temperatures for this time of year are in the low 60s, Michalski said. But this week, a high-pressure ridge over Washington will deflect into Canada the cool, wet marine air that usually keeps the Seattle area temperate, he said.

“We’re looking at dry and warmer weather and a gradual increase in temperatures through the week,” Michalski said. “We’ll start getting into the 70s early this week, and by the end of the week, we should be getting into the low 80s.”

Cool-weather lovers need not despair, though.

“We should get back to normal next week,” Michalski said.