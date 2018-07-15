The first 90-degree day of 2018 broke the July 15 record that was set in 1958. Forecasters expect temperatures could reach 90 degrees again on Monday.

Temperatures in the Seattle area reached 93 degrees Sunday, setting a new record for July 15.

Historical weather information kept by the National Weather Service show the previous July 15 high at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was 92 degrees in 1958.

Forecasters expect another hot day on Monday, with a projected high of 90 degrees. There’s no expectation of another record, however, as the record for July 16 is 98 degrees.

“We’re not going to come close,” said Art Gaebel, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle

While these are the first 90-degree days of 2018 for the Seattle area, it’s not uncommon for temperatures in the region to breach that level. It happened eight times last year, according to weather service data, and it happened a record-breaking 12 times in 2015.

The high temperatures on Sunday varied across the region. The weather service noted that Copalis Beach on the coast was at 66 degrees during the afternoon, while the temperature just 20 miles inland from the beach had reached 95 degrees.

By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to cool toward normal, with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Looking further ahead, the Weather Service predicts in its three-month projections that much of the country will likely see higher than normal temperatures, with that likelihood particularly high in the Northwest.