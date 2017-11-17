How wet will it get for the Turkey Trots? Meteorologists are buzzing about a big mass of swirling clouds that could make for some serious puddle-jumping.

Check out that big mass of swirling clouds north of Hawaii that was tweeted out by the National Weather Service in Seattle on Friday morning.

They’re part of an upper-level trough that could possibly be a “major weather player in the days leading up to Thanksgiving as it merges with another system to produce locally heavy rain” on Tuesday and Wednesday, the tweet said.

Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, stressed that the system is still “several days out and details can change.”

But, in general, it looks like the Hawaii-area trough will head our way and tap into some tropical moisture in the middle of next week that could make things a bit warmer — with highs in the mid-50s — and “very, very wet.”

If the trough stays to north of the Seattle area, he said, it’s still likely to bring precipitation but it won’t be as heavy.

“There’s little doubt it could rain, but the question is how much,” he said. “Of course, that’s normal for November.”

Until then, drier weather is forecast for the rest of Friday and for most of Saturday, Guy said. On Sunday afternoon or later, a weather system from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to drop down and deliver a dose of rain.

We may get a slight break and a bit of dry weather on Monday and the early part of Tuesday, he said.