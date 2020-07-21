If the heat made it hard for you to sleep Monday night, this will be welcome news: Tuesday won’t be as hot as Monday, and cool marine air is due to roll in overnight, dropping the high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday into the 70s.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Seattle had predicted Tuesday would be the hottest day of the week, with highs near 90. But that’s changed slightly.

Meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said we won’t see Monday’s high of 87 degrees in Seattle again this week. The high on Tuesday is expected to be about 82 degrees in the city, he said.

“But we’re going to see cooler weather, with stratus clouds and a marine push, coming later tonight,” DeFlitch said Tuesday morning. “When you wake up tomorrow, it will be cooler.”

High temperatures will be back down in the mid-70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with a chance of showers and drizzle in the morning, he said. DeFlitch predicted the weekend will be dry and sunny.

Mostly sunny skies through today for much of the Puget Sound with cloudier weather for the coast. Temperatures in the 70s-80s for most this afternoon. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/NZwLtwYHtq — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 21, 2020