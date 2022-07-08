The skies over Seattle will continue clearing up Friday, giving way to a sunny weekend with temperatures in the mid-70s and some clouds.

On Saturday and Sunday, cloudy morning skies are expected to clear by noon, with a high of 74 degrees in Seattle both days, said Gary Schneider, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

While Seattle is experiencing some onshore flow, a high-pressure system is building over the Puget Sound region, clearing skies for warmer summer weather.

Schneider said the weather pattern is typical for Seattle in the summer.

While more inland and southern parts of the Puget Sound region can typically get hotter than Seattle, they can expect similar temperatures this weekend, Schneider said Friday morning. Temperatures in Tacoma are expected to stay in the low 70s, for instance. In Kent, highs for the weekend are forecast in the mid 70s.

Next week, the Seattle area is expected to warm up a bit more, thanks to the high-pressure system moving in. Monday and Tuesday could get into the low-80s, Schneider said.