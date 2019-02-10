The National Weather Service expects two more winter weather systems to hit the Puget Sound area in the next 48 hours, bringing several inches of additional snowfall to the Seattle area.

“Don’t let the sun fool you,” the Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted on Sunday morning. “Sounds like more snow is on the way.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects two more winter weather systems to hit the Puget Sound area in the next 48 hours.

The first one should arrive in Seattle between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and could bring up to 2 inches of additional snow to the downtown area, NWS meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said. Further north along the Interstate 5 corridor, Everett and surrounding communities may get up to 4 inches of additional snowfall. The low temperature in the Seattle area tonight will dip into the upper 20s, with a windchill dropping into the teens.

“Don’t overlook that first system,” DeFlitch said. “But the second one will arrive right on its heels and looks to be more substantial. Between them, there’s not much time to spare.”

That second system is expected to arrive on Monday and could drop 6 inches to 8 inches in downtown Seattle by Tuesday morning, with a possibility for slightly warmer air bringing sleet or even a little rain to the mix, DeFlitch said.

“Anything is in the cards at the moment,” DeFlitch said. “It depends on how the system tracks. We still have details to iron out.”

