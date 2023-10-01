Following one of the wettest Septembers of the last 80 years, the Puget Sound region could get a chance to catch its breath this week before plunging into the dark months ahead.

Sunshine has graced western Washington this weekend; both Friday and Saturday flashed the brilliant blues of a clear fall day. Sunday, too, is expected to shine brightly as morning clouds scatter, according to Dev McMillian, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

A mild “disturbance” could break up the good times on Monday, pushing clouds and rain inland. But the drizzle should clear by Tuesday when a high pressure system causes the air to descend rapidly, warming and drying along the way.

Translation: more sun, at least to the weekend. Temperatures could go above 70 by the end of the week, with nights lingering around 50.

Early risers may have noticed dense fog over the last few days, the result of wet soils and longer, cooler nights. Monday’s cloud front should bring a bit of warmth at night, meaning the fog is not likely to return early in the week.

Rainfall over the last four months has been all or nothing. Drought conditions persisted from June through August, when just 1.62 inches of rain were measured at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport — 55% of normal. In turn, Seattle Public Utilities asked its 1.5 million customers to preserve water.

Conditions took a sharp turn in September, when 3.44 inches of rain fell — of which 2.59 inches fell in just the last week. That’s well above the 1.61 inches considered normal for the month, making this the 10th wettest September since 1945, according NWS.

Meteorologists are expecting El Niño conditions across the northwest. For California, that could mean wetter, stormier conditions, but in the northwest, the result may be a warmer and drier winter.

Meanwhile, the fall equinox has passed, meaning the nights are now longer than the days. Daylight hours will whittle down until the December winter solstice, when Seattle gets just eight hours and 25 minutes of sunlight.