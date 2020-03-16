It’s going to be a sunny, dry and beautiful week with temperatures that could creep up into the 50s and even 60s by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
If self-isolating or social-distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus has been stressful, you can get a much-needed mental-health boost by getting some sunshine, exercise and fresh air — as long as you stay away from others.
“There’s good evidence that spending time outside can reduce stress, depression levels, and anxiety,” Josh Lawler, a UW environmental & forest sciences professor, has previously told The Seattle Times. Lawler is the director of the Nature and Health Initiative, a multidisciplinary research program launched recently with funding from REI.
So, get out there! Just make sure to do it alone.