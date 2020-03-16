It’s going to be a sunny, dry and beautiful week with temperatures that could creep up into the 50s and even 60s by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

If self-isolating or social-distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus has been stressful, you can get a much-needed mental-health boost by getting some sunshine, exercise and fresh air — as long as you stay away from others.

“There’s good evidence that spending time outside can reduce stress, depression levels, and anxiety,” Josh Lawler, a UW environmental & forest sciences professor, has previously told The Seattle Times. Lawler is the director of the Nature and Health Initiative, a multidisciplinary research program launched recently with funding from REI.

So, get out there! Just make sure to do it alone.

Mostly sunny & dry is the forecast for Monday. What about the temps? It will be cool in the morning with mainly low to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. #Mondays #wawx pic.twitter.com/UGkSXwz0gI — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 16, 2020

At 3PM, temps mainly in the 40s around W WA. Highs over the next several days will climb into the 50s, with a few spots in the lower 60s by Thursday! #wawx pic.twitter.com/h51dSYGkr5 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 15, 2020

